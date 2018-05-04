Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 4

A Villanova fan dressed as Darth Vader supports his team during its Final Four game against Oklahoma on April 2, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Greg Nelson
The San Jose Sharks host Star Wars Night on March 24, 2016 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.
Nick Lust/NHLI via Getty Images
New England Revolution supporters display a Star Wars themed TIFO before the start of their game against DC United on March 12, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
Dallas Mavericks guard Raymond Felton is greeted by teammates and stormtroopers during team introductions for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 31, 2016 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns wears a Chewbacca mask as he competes in the Breakaway Challenge during the NHL All-Star Skill Competition on Jan. 30, 2016 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Dave Sandford/NHLI/Getty Images
A Buffalo Bills fan wears a Darth Vader mask during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 27, 2015 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
Cole Miller and Jim Alers face off with lightsabers during the UFC weigh-in on Dec. 18, 2015 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins fans wear Star Wars masks during a game against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18, 2015 at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh.
Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez poses with Star Wars characters before a game against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 14, 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard looks back at R2-D2 before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 14, 2015 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Ore.
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Detroit Pistons dancers celebrate "Star Wars Night" during the game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 12, 2015 at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich.
Paul Sancya/AP
A Lake Erie Monsters Hockey Girl cheers on the ice following the AHL game against the Chicago Wolves during "Star Wars Night" on Dec. 12, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire
The Philadelphia 76ers Dancer perform during "Star Wars Night" in a game against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 11, 2015 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
A stormtrooper dances with the New Orleans Pelicans dance team during a game against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 11, 2015 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Max Becherer/AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett poses as a jedi during a photo shoot on Dec. 9, 2015 in Renton, Wash.
Rod Mar; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
Anaheim Ducks Power Players tend to the ice while dressed as Princess Leia during "Star Wars Night" in the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 2, 2015 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images
A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman is dressed like a stormtrooper during the football game between Navy and SMU on Nov. 14, 2015 in Annapolis, Md.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Members of the UNLV Rebels marching band perform dressed in Star Wars costumes before the team's game against the Boise State Broncos on Oct. 31, 2015 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
David J. Becker/Getty Images
A Chicago Cubs fan dressed as Boba Fett stands in front of Wrigley Field before Game Four of the National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 13, 2015 in Chicago.
Jon Durr/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins fans calling themselves the Fintroopers pose in their stormtrooper costumes during an NFL fan rally on Oct. 3, 2015 in Trafalgar Square prior to the game against the New York Jets at Wembley Stadium in London.
Matt Dunham/AP
Houston Astros mascot Orbit dresses as Yoda during "Star Wars Day" before the Houston Astros game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 6, 2015 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire
Brad Meltzer and Florida Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin get into the spirit of "Star Wars Night" before the game against the New York Mets on Sept. 4, 2015 at Marlins Park in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger poses with characters on "Star Wars Night" prior to the game against the New York Mets on Aug. 22, 2015 at Coors Field in Denver.
Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire
Kansas City Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie and mascot Sluggerrr pose with characters on "Star Wars Day" prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 9, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Washington Nationals scoreboard dispays the pitching matchup between Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke and Nats starting pitcher Max Scherzer on "Star Wars Day" on July 19, 2015 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig watches the Washington Nationals Presidents Race mascots dressed as Star Wars characters during the game on July 19, 2015 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon/AP
Washington Nationals mascots Screech and Little Screech dress as Star Wars characters before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 19, 2015 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon/AP
Todd Frazier poses with Darth Vader before the game against the San Francisco Giants on May 15, 2015 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
John Minchillo/AP
Cincinnati Reds mascot Rosie Red waves before the game against the San Francisco Giants on May 15, 2015 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Hector Santiago poses with R2-D2 on "Star Wars Night" before the Angels game against the Oakland Athletics on April 20, 2015 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Members of the Los Angeles Angels Strike Force wear Princess Leia hair on "Star Wars Night" during the Angels game against the Oakland Athletics on April 20, 2015 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
John Cordes/Icon Sportswire
Magic Johnson poses with Darth Vader and stormtroopers before the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Seattle Mariners on April 14, 2015 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Harry How/Getty Images
Darth Vader and a stormtrooper pose for a photo during "Star Wars Night" prior to the Ottawa Senators game against the Florida Panthers on March 29, 2015 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.
Jana Chytilova/NHLI via Getty Images
A Dallas Mavericks fan poseswith Star Wars costume clad fans before the Mavs game against the Los Angeles Clippers during "Star Wars Night" on Feb. 9, 2015 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
LM Otero/AP
A Denver Broncos fan dressed in an orange Darth Vader costume stands and cheers during the Broncos game against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 28, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
An Oakland Raiders fan dressed as Darth Vader supports his team during their game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21, 2014 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
A Michigan Wolverines fan dressed as a stormtrooper attends the team's football game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 1, 2014 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Leon Halip/Getty Images
An Edmonton Eskimos fan dressed up as Chewbacca cheers on the team during their CFL game against Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sept. 26, 2014 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada.
Derek Leung/Getty Images
Atlanta Braves mascot Homer walks around the field during "Star Wars Night" prior to the Braves game against the New York Mets on Sept. 19, 2014 at Turner Field in Atlanta.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman appears dressed as Han Solo on the jumbotron during the Braves game against the New York Mets on "Star Wars Night" on Sept. 19, 2014 at Turner Field in Atlanta.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Darth Vader points to fans as he walks by Seattle Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mariners game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 5, 2014 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal dresses up as R2-D2 before the Giants game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 31, 2014 at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chicago White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko poses with Darth Vader and a stormtrooper before the White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians during "Star Wars Night' on Aug. 29, 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago.
Matt Marton/AP
Chewbacca hugs Chicago White Sox catcher Adrian Nieto after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians during "Star Wars Night' on Aug. 29, 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago.
Matt Marton/AP
A Chicago White Sox fan wears a Yoda mask during the White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians during "Star Wars Night' on Aug. 29, 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago.
Brian Kersey/Getty Images
Darth Vader and Mark Duplass wait to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants on "Star Wars Night" on Aug. 20, 2014 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
David Banks/Getty Images
The Portland Sea Dogs head to the field in Chewbacca-themed uniforms during their game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels as they celebrate "Star Wars Night" on Aug. 16, 2014 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.
John Patriquin/Getty Images
The Denver Outlaws take the field in Rebel Alliance uniforms for their Major League Lacrosse game against the Ohio Machine on May 4, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Red pretends to be choked by Darth Vader prior to the Reds game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 2, 2014 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
Al Behrman/AP
A stormtrooper looks on between periods of the Florida Panthers game against the Dallas Stars during "Star Wars Night" on April 6, 2014 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.
Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
A Florida Gators fan holds a sign depicting Chris Walker as a Star Wars Jedi character before the Gators game against the Missouri Tigers on Feb. 4, 2014 at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.
Rob Foldy/Getty Images
A University of Miami fan and his daughter wear Darth Vader masks painted in UM colors during the Hurricanes game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Oct. 26, 2013 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Doug Murray/Icon SMI
LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger entertains the crowd dressed as Darth Vader during a game against the Furman Paladins on Oct. 26, 2013 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
John Korduner/Icon SMI
Tampa Bay Rays DH Luke Scott wears a Chewbacca mask as he high-fives manager Joe Maddon after the team's 5-4 win in 18 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 20, 2013 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
Boba Fett throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins on Sept. 20, 2013 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
Oakland Athletics mascot Stumper dressed as Yoda before the A's game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 20, 2013 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
Detroit Tigers mascot Paws poses for a photo with Star Wars characters prior to the "Star Wars Night" game between the Tigers and Kansas City Royals on Sept. 14, 2013 at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images
A University of Miami fan wears a white Darth Vader mask during the Hurricanes game against the Florida Gators on Sept. 7, 2013 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Heinz Kluetmeier
Fans dressed as members of the Star Wars Cantina Band sit in the stands during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds on June 23, 2013 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Norm Hall/Getty Images
Toledo Mud Hens pitcher Jose Alvarez, wearing his Star Wars Chewbacca-themed jersey, delivers a pitch during a Triple-A International League minor league game against the Charlotte Knights on May 4, 2013 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.
Scott W. Grau/Icon SMI
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov donned a Star Wars themed mask during the 2012-13 NHL season.
Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
Atlanta Braves catcher Evan Gattis autographs a lightsaber bat for Darth Vader before a spring training game on March 15, 2013 at Champion Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images
A member of the crowd dressed as Darth Vader holds up a sign during game four of the Commonwealth Bank One Day International Series between Australia and the West Indies on Feb. 8, 2013 at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Billy Dee Williams is flanked by stormtroopers and R2-D2 while dribbling a basketball before the Detroit Pistons game against the Atlanta Hawks on "Star Wars Night" on Jan. 4, 2013 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich.
Duane Burleson/AP
Novak Djokovic wears a Darth Vader mask and waves to the crowd as he arrives on court for his match against Sam Querrey on Oct. 31, 2012 at the Paris Tennis Masters tournament.
Christophe Ena/AP
A red stormtrooper stands guard before the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 29, 2012 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
MMA fighter Amanda Lucas, daughter of Star Wars visionary George Lucas, poses with Darth Vader and several stormtroopers after earning her first MMA championship on Feb. 18, 2012 at Deep 57 in Japan.
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Darth Maul skates on the rink during a promotion between periods of a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 16, 2012 at the Tampa Bay Times Forum.
Mark LoMoglio/Icon SMI
Houston Texans themed stormtroopers pose for a photo outside Reliant Stadium prior to the Texans hosting the Cincinnati Bengals during their 2012 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Jan. 7, 2012 in Houston.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Boise State Broncos fans dressed as stormtroopers cheer in the stands during the team's 48-21 victory over the UNLV Rebels on Nov. 5, 2011 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
A Seattle Seahawks fan dressed as Chewbacca dances during the Seahawks game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 30, 2011 at Century Link Field in Seattle.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter laughs as he stands with Darth Vader before the National Anthem prior to the Cardinals game against the Houston Astros on Sept. 26, 2011 on "Star Wars Night" at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
David J. Phillip/AP
Houston Astros left fielder J.D. Martinez poses with Darth Vader, celebrating "Star Wars Night" before the Astros game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 26, 2011 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Juan DeLeon/ZUMAPRESS.com
Arizona Diamondbacks mascot Baxter dresses as an Ewok on "Star Wars Night" during the D-Backs game against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 25, 2011 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Chris Pondy/Icon SMI
Arizona Diamondbacks "Legend" Mark Grace is stopped by Darth Vader on "Star Wars Night" during the D-Backs game against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 25, 2011 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Florida Marlins catcher John Baker poses with Darth Vader and a clone trooper before the Marlins game against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 20, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Lynne Sladky/AP
New York Mets center fielder Angel Pagan passes two stormtroopers before the start of the Mets game against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 16, 2011 at Turner Field in Atlanta.
John Amis/AP
New York Mets pitcher Ryota Igarashi wields a lightsaber against a fan dressed as Darth Vader prior to the Mets game against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 13, 2011 at Citi Field in New York.
Henny Ray Abrams/AP
San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal poses with stormtroopers before the Giants game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as a part of "Star Wars Day" on Sept. 4, 2011 at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
Bob Stanton/Icon SMI
San Diego Padres relief pitchers walk to the bullpen wearing Star Wars themed backpacks prior to the Padres game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 28, 2011 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Mark J. Rebilas/US Presswire
Fans of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka dress as Wookies for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs between the Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies on May 3, 2011 at Oklahoma City Arena.
Icon SMI
The Phoenix Suns dancers perform in Princess Leia-themed outfits during the Suns game against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13, 2011 at US Airways Center in Phoenix.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mississippi State students wear clone trooper and stormtrooper masks during the team's football game against Alcorn State on Oct. 2, 2010 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Kerry Smith/AP
San Diego Padres closer Heath Bell (left) wears a clone trooper helmet and poses for a photo with other clone troopers prior to the Padres game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 24, 2010 at Petco Park in San Diego.
Christopher Hanewinckel/US Presswire
Michigan fans in the "Maize Rage" student section dress as Star Wars characters during the team's basketball game against Wisconsin on Feb. 6, 2010 at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Icon SMI
St. Louis Blues mascot Louie dresses as Darth Vader for "Star Wars Night" during the Blues game against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 7, 2009 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Tim Vizer/Icon SMI
The Stanford marching band drummers dressed as clone troopers perform before a game against Cal on Nov. 21, 2009 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.
Chris Talley/Cal Sport Media
Darth Vader and stormtroopers join Florida Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther on the ice as Vader drops the puck for the Buffalo Sabres' Craig Rivet and Panthers' Bryan McCabe on Oct. 21, 2009 at BankAtlantic Center in Sunrise, Florida.
Doug Murray/Icon SMI
Ottawa Senators goalie Martin Gerber donned a Darth Vader-themed mask during the 2008-09 NHL season.
Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images
LA Galaxy midfielder David Beckham and a clone trooper pose for photographers during pregame festivities of an MLS soccer match against DC United on Sept. 20, 2008 at The Home Depot Center in Los Angeles.
Jonathan Alcorn/Zuma/Icon SMI
A runner dressed as a stormtrooper begins the London Marathon on April 13, 2008.
Tom Hevezi/AP
Darth Vader makes the honorary first pitch to Texas Rangers mascot Captain prior to the Rangers game against the Detroit Tigers on June 5, 2007 at The Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
New York Islanders goalie Wade Dubielewicz donned a mask with Yoda on the back during the 2006-07 NHL season.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Hayden Christensen watches the Toronto Raptors mascot, dressed as a Sith, pick up a lightsaber during a time-out in the Raptors game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 10, 2006 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
Mike Cassese/Reuters
Chewbacca throws out the ceremonial first pitch as Wicket the Ewok looks on before a game between the Florida Marlins and Washington Nationals on Aug. 22, 2006 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Marlins utility player Alfredo Amezaga is shown on the scoreboard as Yoda during his at-bat in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 22, 2006 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Antwaan Randle El poses with Darth Maul during the opening day of the month-long "Star Wars Weekends" fan festival on May 19, 2006 at the Disney-MGM Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Mark Ashman/AP
A Cincinnati Bengals fan dresses as a stormtrooper during the Bengals game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 2, 2005 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Al Tielemans
George Lucas and Red Bull Formula One driver David Coulthard, standing between Lucas and Darth Vader, pose behind the Red Bull race car on May 20, 2005 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Dhani Jones poses with Darth Vader at the premiere of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith on May 12, 2005 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City.
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
Jeff Gordon poses with Darth Vader, Jango Fett, and stormtroopers prior to the Aaron's 499 on May 1, 2005 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
Worth Canoy/Icon SMI
A Detroit Red Wings fan dressed in an Imperial Guard outfit cheers during the team's Stanley Cup celebration rally on June 17, 2002 in Detroit.
Paul Warner/AP
John Andretti drives the Cheerios/Star Wars Dodge Intrepid R/T during practice for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 23, 2002 at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
Craig Jones/Getty Images
A New York Giants fan looks out at the other fans with his stormtrooper mask during the NFL Draft on April 21, 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Ed Betz/AP
Minnesota Twins catcher Terry Steinbach and pitcher Joe Mays share the bench with the Twins newest Wookie prior to their game with the Seattle Mariners on July 24, 1999 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.
Tom Olmscheid/AP
Jeff Gordon stands by his new Busch Grand National series car during a news conference to announce the Star Wars Episode I sponsorship for his team in the Carquest 300 race on May 26, 1999 in Concord, N.C.