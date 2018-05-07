Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 7

May 07, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 7, 2018. 

Extra Mustard
Hafthor Bjornsson—The Mountain on ‘Game of Thrones’—Wins World’s Strongest Man
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: May 7th Has Given Us a Slew of Iconic Sports Moments
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Bat Boy Rescues Baby Ducks on Field During Minor League Game
Horse Racing
Bettor Wins $150K on Justify Futures Bet
wrestling
WWE Fans Left in Droves During the Backlash Main Event
wrestling
Five Biggest Takeaways From WWE's Backlash
NBA
Watch: Charles Barkley and Victor Oladipo Team up for Hilarious Rendition of "New York, New York"
NBA
Chris Paul's Brother Gets Ejected But Returns After One Play
NBA
WATCH: 'Other Cavaliers' Take Center Stage in SNL Skit

