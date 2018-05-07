Watch: Harvard Sprinter Overcomes Crazy Deficit to Edge Out Olympian in 4x400 Meter Relay

Harvard sprinter Gabby Thomas was running her fourth race of the day to pull this off.

By Chris Chavez
May 07, 2018

Despite being down 2.8 seconds to a team with an Olympian as the anchor, you can not rule out a Harvard team with Gabby Thomas as the final leg. The world learned this on Sunday at the Ivy League Outdoor Heptagonal Championships at Franklin Field.

The Harvard junior was running her fourth race of the day. She won the women's 100 meters in 11.27. She set a meet record with her win in the 200 meters. She was also part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team and then this happened...

Columbia was up 2.8 seconds or about 30 meters with 2016 Ghana Olympian Akua Obeng-Akrofi running on the anchor leg. Thomas is the NCAA 200 meter indoor record holder and NCAA champion and should never be counted out. It looked like she was going to run out of real estate but ends up just edging out Obeng-Akrofi at the finish line by .04 seconds. Thomas' ran a final leg of 49.44 seconds.

Thomas and Kentucky's Sydney McLaughlin are the top rising NCAA stars for the United States sprints and will be must-watch athletes at next month's NCAA Championships.

