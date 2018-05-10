Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 10

May 10, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 10, 2018. 

Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Goalie Stops 94 of 95 Shots in Five-Overtime Win
MLB
Alex Cora Doesn't Think David Price's Carpal Tunnel Came From Team's Fortnite Obsession
Tech & Media
Report: New 'Friday Night Lights' Film In Final Negotiations
wrestling
Kane on Winning Primary Election: ‘It Was Humbling That People Placed Their Faith and Trust in Me’
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Joe Tessitore Will Be Breakout Star in ESPN's New 'Monday Night Football' Booth
MLB
Rafael Palmeiro, 53, to Sign With Independent League Team
wrestling
The Week in Wrestling: The Miz Has His Eyes on AJ Styles’s Title; Backlash Highlights a Major WWE Flaw

More Sports

