reads of the day 051018

May 10, 2018
NBA
What If LeBron Hadn't Made It? Imagining the NBA Without King James
More Sports
Life After Escaping the World of Human Trafficking
NFL
Pat Shurmur Believes In Eli Manning. Will the Giants Believe Too?
College Football
Post-Spring Top 25: Resetting the Pecking Order at the Offseason's Midpoint
NFL
NFL Cheerleading Can Still Be Saved
NBA
The Simple Brilliance Behind Brad Stevens's After-Timeout Plays
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Is Ready to Show Off His Fastball
College Football
How Good Can LSU Be If Joe Burrow Transferred to Baton Rouge?
NHL
The Washington Capitals Busted Their Conference Finals Ghosts

You May Like
NFL

NFL Cheerleading Can Still Be Saved

Everyone recognizes there’s a problem—a lot of problems, actually—and many have suggested eliminating cheerleaders as the solution. It’s not. The league needs to look at college sports and take these five steps to save cheerleading in the NFL
by Kalyn Kahler

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)