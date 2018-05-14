DraftKings Entering Sports Betting Market After Supreme Court Decision

After Supreme Court ruling, DraftKings is entering world of sports betting

By Scooby Axson
May 14, 2018

DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports contest provider, says it will enter the sports betting market after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) that outlawed betting was unconstitutional, the company announced.

The court said that Congress could regulate gambling, but if they don't, then each individual state can decide on whether to allow betting.

For the Boston-based DraftKings, which said that the 1992 PAPSA law was "outdated," it would have to wait until Massachusetts legalizes sports betting.

"Our mission has always been to bring fans closer to the sports they love and now, thanks to the wisdom of the Supreme Court, DraftKings will be able to harness our proven technology to provide our customers with innovative online sports betting products,” Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings said in a statement. “This ruling gives us the ability to further diversify our product offerings and build on our unique capacity to drive fan engagement.”

The company said it has been preparing for more than a year to get its sports betting platform for mobile off the ground, adding it is working with state regulators to apply for operating licenses in states that have passed laws authorizing sports betting.

DraftKings estimated it has nearly 10 million customers playing their daily fantasy games.

"States are now free to allow their residents to place mobile sports bets with licensed, trusted companies based in the U.S. and that pay taxes here," Robins said.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)