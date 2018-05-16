Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 16

May 16, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 16, 2018.

NBA
WATCH: Sixers Fans Get Married at NBA Draft Lottery Party
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Yanny vs. Laurel Is the New Debate Tearing Us Apart
Soccer
Argentina Soccer Federation’s Apologizes For World Cup Guide Chapter On Meeting Russian Women
NHL
Qatar Reportedly Helping D.C. Metro Stay Open Late for Capitals-Lightning Game
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The Hits and Misses From ESPN's Upfront Presentation
NBA
Twitter Was Angry Over How Long The NBA Draft Lottery Show Took

More Sports

