reads of the day 052418

A look at the why and how behind the league’s controversial new policy, and what looks to be an early and obvious mistake. Plus, notes from around the league on Kirk Cousins’ start in Minnesota, Ryan Tannehill’s return, Zack Martin’s upcoming and likely market-setting deal, a lesson to remember as Manziel tries to make it back and much more
Cleveland's sputtering and dull offense returned with a vengeance Wednesday. Not even a 26-point, 10-rebound performance from LeBron James was enough to save the staid Cavaliers from a Game 5 loss and a 3-2 series hole.