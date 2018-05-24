reads of the day 052418

May 24, 2018
NFL
NFL Anthem Policy: Why Owners Decided on the New Rule
MLB
Welcome to the New Era: 19-Year-Old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Baseball's Most Exciting Prospect
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: It's Time to Stop Playing the National Anthem Before Every Sporting Event
NBA
Whatever Happens Next, Chris Paul Made the Right Decision to Join Rockets
NFL
The Anthem Policy: Another Signature Moment for Roger Goodell and the Blundering NFL
NBA
Game 5 Loss Exposes Cavs' Lack of Offensive Creativity
Tennis
French Open 2018 Preview Roundtable: Predictions, Dark Horses, More
NBA
Examining Sterling Brown's Legal Options After Milwaukee Arrest Video Release
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals Top Lightning in Game 7, Advance to Stanley Cup Final
NBA
Devonte Graham and the Importance of Patience

0:55
NFL
A look at the why and how behind the league’s controversial new policy, and what looks to be an early and obvious mistake. Plus, notes from around the league on Kirk Cousins’ start in Minnesota, Ryan Tannehill’s return, Zack Martin’s upcoming and likely market-setting deal, a lesson to remember as Manziel tries to make it back and much more
by Albert Breer

