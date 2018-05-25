When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 is almost here and it will be our final time seeing superstar Danica Patrick in an IndyCar.

In November, Patrick announced that this year's edition will be her last and that she will be retiring from full-time racing after the event. Patrick will drive the No. 7 GoDaddy Premium Motorsports Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing next weekend.

The spectacle itself will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The race will last 200 maps (500 miles).

In the days leading up to the event, there will be a host of practice events and ceremonies honoring past legends.