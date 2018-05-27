The 102nd Indy 500 is fast approaching.

In November, Superstar racer Danica Patrick announced that this year's edition will be her last and that she will be retiring from full-time racing after the event. Patrick will drive the No. 7 GoDaddy Premium Motorsports Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing next weekend.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 27 during Memorial Day weekend.

Here's how to watch the Indy 500.

Time: Saturday, May 27, 12:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN