It's time to go back to your middle school days with the Scripps National Spelling Bee and watch children and teenagers spell impossible seeming words.

This is the 91st edition of the annual competition. This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.

The top scorers were Shruthika Padhy, Aisha Randhawa and Karthik Nemmani.

It's been a long road of hard work and sacrifice, but this moment makes it worth it. Congratulations to this year's finalists! 41 spellers advance to tomorrow's finals. Tune in for Part 1 at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2. Part 2 starts at 8:30 p.m. on @espn. #SpellingBee pic.twitter.com/dyuWKUG68q — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2018

The contest will be divided into two parts, with the first airing Thursday morning and the second on Thursday night.

How to Watch the Bee

Time: Thursday, May 31, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch live here.