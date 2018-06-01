Former Middle Tennessee Cross Country Runner Dies in Car Crash, Day After Receiving His Diploma

Geoffrey Cheruiyot died just one day after receiving his diploma.

By Nihal Kolur
June 01, 2018

Fromer long distance runner for Middle Tennessee Geoffrey Cheruiyot died in a car crash on Thursday, the university announced.

The crash occurred east of Knoxville around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Cheruiyot graduated from MTSU this year after four years on the track and field and cross country teams. 

"I just gave him his diploma (Wednesday afternoon)," head coach Dean Hayes said. "You’re just kind of stunned when you hear about it. You don’t know what to say.

"He was a great person," Hayes added. "Great personality. His dependability and willingness to work was really good."

Cheruiyot was expected to be a graduate assistant under Hayes next season. Hayes planned on writing a letter of reccomendation to the graduate office on Thursday.

The Kenyan won the Conference USA title in the 3000-meter steeplechase last year and set a school record in the event later in the year. His two younger siblings, Jacob Choge and Joice Jebor are currently on the MTSU track and field team.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)