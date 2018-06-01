Fromer long distance runner for Middle Tennessee Geoffrey Cheruiyot died in a car crash on Thursday, the university announced.

The crash occurred east of Knoxville around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Cheruiyot graduated from MTSU this year after four years on the track and field and cross country teams.

"I just gave him his diploma (Wednesday afternoon)," head coach Dean Hayes said. "You’re just kind of stunned when you hear about it. You don’t know what to say.

"He was a great person," Hayes added. "Great personality. His dependability and willingness to work was really good."

Cheruiyot was expected to be a graduate assistant under Hayes next season. Hayes planned on writing a letter of reccomendation to the graduate office on Thursday.

The Kenyan won the Conference USA title in the 3000-meter steeplechase last year and set a school record in the event later in the year. His two younger siblings, Jacob Choge and Joice Jebor are currently on the MTSU track and field team.