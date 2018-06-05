reads of the day 060518

Will LeBron change teams again this summer? With the Finals proving to be a one-sided affair, the Cavs star could be motivated to leave. The Crossover examines the best free-agent options for The King.
The NBA draft is two weeks away and the buzz on international prospect Luka Doncic's landing spot is heating up. The Front Office provides all the latest news, intel and projections as the 2018 draft approaches.
Who is this tournament's dark horse? Which player will use the World Cup as a launching pad to greatness? Our expert panel looks ahead and answers some of the pressing questions entering the 2018 World Cup.
After being selected ninth overall in the MLB draft, Kyler Murray has decided that his football career isn't quite over. But it is reasonable to wonder when football will give way to baseball on a full-time basis.
The Washington Capitals find themselves one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup after Monday's Game 4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and the players are ready to taste hockey's ultimate victory.