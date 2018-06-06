Judge In Brock Turner Rape Case Recalled

Judge who gave ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner a six-month sentence in rape case has been recalled from office

June 06, 2018

The California judge who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail after he was convicted of sexual assault was recalled from office Wednesday.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sparked outrage when he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail and three years supervised probation in 2016 after Turner was convicted of three felonies, including one for assault with intent to commit rape.

Nearly 60 percent of Californians voted to remove Persky from office.

Turner faced up to 14 years in prison, with prosecutors seeking a for a six-year sentence after he was charged with five felonies in February 2015, which included rape of an intoxicated person, rape of an unconscious person, sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unconscious woman, sexual penetration by a foreign object of an intoxicated woman and assault with intent to commit rape.

Turner, who must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, was released from jail after serving only three months for good behavior.

The victim in the case read a statement during Turner's sentencing, saying recalling how two bicyclists saw her being attacked by Turner and chased him down.

"I stood there examining my body beneath the stream of water and decided, I don't want my body anymore. I was terrified of it, I didn't know what had been in it, if it had been contaminated, who had touched it," she said. "I wanted to take off my body like a jacket and leave it at the hospital with everything else."

