19-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria made history on Monday, producing an 8.83 meter (29 feet, 11.5 inches) long jump at the Diamond League.

The jump is the furthest since 1995, when Ivan Pedroso produced an 8.96 meter jump, albeit at an altitude in the Italian Alps.

The Cuban's jump would have been the fifth-best of all time, but Echevarria jumped with 2.1 meters/second of wind in his favor and the maximum allowed for record purposes is 2.0 meter/second.

— Jumpers World (@_jumpersworld) June 10, 2018

The world record for the long jump is held by by Mike Powell, who jumped 8.95 meters.

Echevarria won the world indoor long jumping title on March 2 and beat global championship medalists Jeff Henderson and Luvo Manyonga on Sunday.