WATCH: 19-Year-Old Records 29-Foot, 11.5 Inch Long Jump, Furthest Since 1995

What a jump. 

By Nihal Kolur
June 11, 2018

19-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria made history on Monday, producing an 8.83 meter (29 feet, 11.5 inches) long jump at the Diamond League.

The jump is the furthest since 1995, when Ivan Pedroso produced an 8.96 meter jump, albeit at an altitude in the Italian Alps.

The Cuban's jump would have been the fifth-best of all time, but Echevarria jumped with 2.1 meters/second of wind in his favor and the maximum allowed for record purposes is 2.0 meter/second.

Watch the jump below.

The world record for the long jump is held by by Mike Powell, who jumped 8.95 meters.

Echevarria won the world indoor long jumping title on March 2 and beat global championship medalists Jeff Henderson and Luvo Manyonga on Sunday.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)