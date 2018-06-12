Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 12

June 12, 2018
MLB
Watch: High School Pitcher Skips Celebration to Hug Friend After Championship-Clinching Strikeout
NHL
The Best Moments From the Capitals Stanley Cup Parade
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Kevin Durant Knew NBA Finals Were Over After Game 1
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Josh Allen Crashes Bills Fans’ Wedding Photos
Soccer
Reporter Tries (and Fails) to Use Google Translate App to Ask Question at France Press Conference
NHL
Watch: Jimmy Fallon Drinks Out of Stanley Cup With Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby
NBA
USA U18 Men's Basketball Blanks Panama 43-0 in First Quarter En Route to Rout
NBA
Kobe Bryant Claps Back At Fan Who Says He'd Have Won Zero Rings Against Spurs, Warriors
NBA
Lonzo Ball Releases Incredible Kyle Kuzma Diss Track
MLB
Watch: D-Backs’ Jake Lamb Loses His Mind Watching Brother Advance to College World Series

