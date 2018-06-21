Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 21

June 21, 2018
NFL
Watch: Eagles Fan Favorite Jon Dorenbos Can’t Believe How Cool His Super Bowl Ring Is
NBA
Watch: Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker Has Some Wild Conspiracies About Giants and Hitler
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Just Hired Jeff Triplette to Be a Rules Analyst and, No, You Are Not Reading an 'Onion' Headline
MLB
Phillies Fan Hurt After Getting Hit in Face by Flying Hot Dog From Phanatic's Cannon
Soccer
NYC Men’s League Team Short a Player; USMNT’s Tim Weah Comes Through
NFL
Fan Tackled During CFL Game Suffered 'Mild Traumatic Brain Injury,' Hired Law Firm
wrestling
The Week in Wrestling: The Young Bucks Bring New Heavyweight Status to ‘All In’

