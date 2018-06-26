College softball community mourns death of Mississippi State pitcher Alex Wilcox

The 18-year-old died of ovarian cancer on Monday night.

By Julia Poe
June 26, 2018

The NCAA softball community came together on Tuesday to mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Mississippi State pitcher Alex Wilcox. The 18-year-old passed away on Monday night after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

A native of Brantley, Ala., Wilcox won three state championships at Brantley High School before signing with the Bulldogs. She played in 16 games as a freshman. Off the field, Wilcox served as a cancer awareness campaign after being diagnosed in 2015.

The team wore teal jerseys throughout the season to contribute to the "No One Fights Alone" campaign for ovarian cancer. Opponents joined the movement, wearing teal socks and launching fundraisers and awareness campaigns of their own.

"The bravest, most courageous young lady I have ever known went through the toughest battle with a smile on her face every day," Bulldogs head coach Vann Stuedeman said in a statement on Monday night. "The grace and beauty that she put forward while suffering this horrific disease was truly remarkable and nothing short of heroic. Our hearts are broken for her family and all of those that loved her so dearly."

Teams throughout the conference and the country flew flags at half mast in tribute to Wilcox on Tuesday.

As news spread across the NCAA, coaches, teammates and other members of the softball community, from commentators to athletic directors, recognized and praised Wilcox' fight on and off the field.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

