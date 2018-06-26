The NCAA softball community came together on Tuesday to mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Mississippi State pitcher Alex Wilcox. The 18-year-old passed away on Monday night after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

A native of Brantley, Ala., Wilcox won three state championships at Brantley High School before signing with the Bulldogs. She played in 16 games as a freshman. Off the field, Wilcox served as a cancer awareness campaign after being diagnosed in 2015.

The team wore teal jerseys throughout the season to contribute to the "No One Fights Alone" campaign for ovarian cancer. Opponents joined the movement, wearing teal socks and launching fundraisers and awareness campaigns of their own.

"The bravest, most courageous young lady I have ever known went through the toughest battle with a smile on her face every day," Bulldogs head coach Vann Stuedeman said in a statement on Monday night. "The grace and beauty that she put forward while suffering this horrific disease was truly remarkable and nothing short of heroic. Our hearts are broken for her family and all of those that loved her so dearly."

Teams throughout the conference and the country flew flags at half mast in tribute to Wilcox on Tuesday.

Flags at Tiger Park fly at half-mast today in honor of Alex Wilcox #NoOneFightsAlone pic.twitter.com/IVTsHqXaiq — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) June 26, 2018

As news spread across the NCAA, coaches, teammates and other members of the softball community, from commentators to athletic directors, recognized and praised Wilcox' fight on and off the field.

We join Mississippi State in mourning the loss of Alex Wilcox. Our thoughts are with the entire Bulldog family during this difficult time. https://t.co/YO2cLRxES2 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 26, 2018

Just devastated to learn of the passing of @HailStateSB Alex Wilcox. Heartbroken for her family and team. Grateful we all got to celebrate her beautiful spirit. @SEC https://t.co/Bl5Zo5G6Ly — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 26, 2018

We join the softball community in sending our thoughts to the family, friends and teammates of Alex Wilcox. https://t.co/bWwm9fT67y — USA Softball (@USASoftball) June 26, 2018

Alex Wilcox single handedly inspired an entire nation by fighting off hard days with effortless smiles. I’m so proud of the journey taken on by this young women, and all of the lives she has affected. Including mine. Rest in love Mama❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNQmAINFpH — Sarai Niu (@SaraiNiu) June 26, 2018

Truly heartbreaking to hear @HailStateSB Alex Wilcox passed away. Godspeed to the Wilcoxes and the everyone touched by such a beautiful soul. — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 26, 2018

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.