How to Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018

How to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is finally here.

The competetive eating challenge will place the world's best eaters at the Fourth of July event. The competition will take place at Nathan's Famous Corporation original restaurant at Coney Island, New York. The event is hosted at the corner of Surf and Stillwell.

The competition pits the world's best competitive eaters against one another to see who can eat the most hot dogs in a 10-minute time span.

Ten-time champion Joey Chestnut will be back to defend his crown after he ate 72 hot dogs last year. Since 2007m Chestnut has won all but one of the contests. In 2015, he was defeated by Matt Stonie by two hot dogs.

The wonner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest wins $10,000.

Here's how to watch the event.

Date: Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN3

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)