How to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is finally here.

The competetive eating challenge will place the world's best eaters at the Fourth of July event. The competition will take place at Nathan's Famous Corporation original restaurant at Coney Island, New York. The event is hosted at the corner of Surf and Stillwell.

The competition pits the world's best competitive eaters against one another to see who can eat the most hot dogs in a 10-minute time span.

Ten-time champion Joey Chestnut will be back to defend his crown after he ate 72 hot dogs last year. Since 2007m Chestnut has won all but one of the contests. In 2015, he was defeated by Matt Stonie by two hot dogs.

The wonner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest wins $10,000.

Here's how to watch the event.

Date: Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN3

Live Stream: WatchESPN