reads of the day 070918

The NFL's summer break presents the ideal opportunity for players to pursue individual passions, and this year they lent a hand during a crisis (Josh Norman), got involved in local politics (Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater) and tackled personal goals around the world (Brett Hundley), just to name a few. Also, items on how the NFL is aiding coaches in teaching the new helment-lowering rule, the NFL's involvment in NYC Pride, why Russell Okung's discussion about guaranteed contracts is so important and much more.