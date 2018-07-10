reads of the day 071018

Historically the NFL has gravitated toward a certain type of quarterback, propping up a handful of college passers before the start of the season. But this year is different—there's not a group of clear first-round draft prospects at the position, which may cause NFL teams to shift how they evaluate the position.
The flurry of World Cup goals coming off corners and free kicks suggests that teams are at last grasping the opportunity presented on set pieces. But it also raises a question: Where has the widespread dedication to maximizing dead-ball plays been?
Even with LeBron James switching teams and Boogie Cousins joining the Warriors, this offseason hasn't felt as action packed as year's past. For now, the NBA and its players can only hope some sense of normalcy is restored in next summer's free agency.
If you played the NCAA Football franchise in the mid-2000s, chances are you remember the Sports Illustrated cover feature in Dynasty Mode. Now, the game's creators reminisce about the cherished novelty.