reads of the day 072318

July 23, 2018
NBA
What's Behind the Lakers' Bizarre Offseason?
NFL
"What's the Next Thing?" Matt Nagy, Bears Focused on Staying a Step Ahead
College Football
College Football's New Redshirt Rule Is a 'Chess Match' Everyone Will Play Differently
NBA
The Rockets' All-Out Pursuit of the Warriors Hits a Roadblock
MLB
Power Rankings: The Defining Moments of Every Team's First Half
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Scouting Yankees' Sonny Gray
Golf
Tiger Woods's Reincarnation at The Open Displayed a Man With Perspective
Soccer
Mesut Ozil Says He Won't Play for Germany After Racism and Disrespect
NFL
Tony Sparano Remembered for His Tough-But-Caring Attitude on the Field

You May Like
NFL
"What's the Next Thing?" Matt Nagy, Bears Focused on Staying a Step Ahead
Training camps have kicked off—for Chicago and Baltimore at least—and that's exactly where we're starting this week. The Bears have a new head coach who's embracing being open-minded this season, drawing from all levels of football to keep ahead of the game and figure out what's next. Plus, the Ravens have a bevy of young players who are expected to step into huge roles this season, looking back on Darrelle Revis's (Hall of Fame?) career with the man who drafted him, remembering Tony Sparano and much more
by Albert Breer

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)