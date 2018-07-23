reads of the day 072318

Training camps have kicked off—for Chicago and Baltimore at least—and that's exactly where we're starting this week. The Bears have a new head coach who's embracing being open-minded this season, drawing from all levels of football to keep ahead of the game and figure out what's next. Plus, the Ravens have a bevy of young players who are expected to step into huge roles this season, looking back on Darrelle Revis's (Hall of Fame?) career with the man who drafted him, remembering Tony Sparano and much more