reads of the day 072418

You’ve heard this one before. Under the radar. Overlooked by everyone except a certain New England coach. Impeccable mechanics, with a quick mind and a quick release. Not to mention those cover boy looks. Now that the Niners’ QB is off on his own, he has plenty to live up to
The only female agent to represent NBA coaches and broadcasters, Debbie Spander has leaned on her tireless work ethic and basketball acumen to build a client base and outperform men in her industry. The Crossover spent two days with the woman who has become a titan in basketball circles.