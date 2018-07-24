reads of the day 072418

July 24, 2018
NFL
“A Bit of Brady”: How Jimmy Garoppolo Copied the G.O.A.T.—Then Escaped His Shadow
College Football
Three Years Later, Can Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Advance Past Novelty Act?
NFL
Will Baker Mayfield Take Over the Starting Job in Cleveland? 10 Thoughts on the 2018 Browns
NBA
One of One: How NBA Agent Debbie Spander Became a Titan in the Sports Industry
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Planet Fitness's Slogan Comes Back to Haunt Them
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Make Matt Harvey Top Trade Priority
College Football
Last Chance U Season 3 Is Darker, Dirtier and a Little Less Fun to Watch
NFL
Why The Timing Isn't Right For an Aaron Rodgers Contract Extension
Soccer
Summer Transfer Sagas to Watch: Stars Who Could Still Be on the Move

