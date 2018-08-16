Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday morning at her home in Detriot after a battle with advanced pacreatic cancer. The Queen of Soul was 76.

Franklin is arguably one of the most distinguished female artists of all time and a cultural icon. She performed at the inaugurations of U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama amid many of her career highlights. The legendary soul signer performed the national anthem at various sporting events but most notably the 1993 World Series and Super Bowl XL.

A Detriot native, Franklin also sang The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of several games in her hometown throughout her career. She sang the national anthem before a Pistons-Lakers game in 1984 and delivered a legendary performance at the Lions' 2016 Thanksgiving game against the Vikings.

Several athletes, current and former, took to Twitter to mourn the loss and remember their fondest Franklin moments.

My Grandma Charlena LOVES blasting and singing along to “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman!”. #RIPQueen pic.twitter.com/n2NcoH7SZg — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 16, 2018

Aretha’s voice is a major part of the American soundscape. It’s part of our memories when we smiled and rocked to her beat. RIP Aretha!https://t.co/8SUzzOYAUW — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 16, 2018

RIP Queen Aretha Franklin #RESPECT — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 16, 2018

"I've heard the voice of God, and his name is Aretha Franklin" - Mick Jagger. Rest in peace to the Queen. A tremendous legacy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QrwNZYsgnx — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) August 16, 2018

R.I.P to an all time G.O.A.T. Aretha Franklin! — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) August 16, 2018

One of was my fondest memories was when I returned to my hotel room after the long jump final in Atlanta (96) to find a bouquet of flowers. Wondering who sent them already? It was none other than Aretha Franklin. She was such a special person and I will never forget her. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin #QueenOfSoul — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) August 16, 2018

Franklin's musical legacy will certainly live on.