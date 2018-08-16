Athletes Pay Tribute, Share Memories of Aretha Franklin After Her Passing

Several sports stars took to Twitter to mourn the Queen of Soul's passing.

By Emily Caron
August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday morning at her home in Detriot after a battle with advanced pacreatic cancer. The Queen of Soul was 76.

Franklin is arguably one of the most distinguished female artists of all time and a cultural icon. She performed at the inaugurations of U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama amid many of her career highlights. The legendary soul signer performed the national anthem at various sporting events but most notably the 1993 World Series and Super Bowl XL.

A Detriot native, Franklin also sang The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of several games in her hometown throughout her career. She sang the national anthem before a Pistons-Lakers game in 1984 and delivered a legendary performance at the Lions' 2016 Thanksgiving game against the Vikings.

Several athletes, current and former, took to Twitter to mourn the loss and remember their fondest Franklin moments.

 

Franklin's musical legacy will certainly live on.

