reads of the day 081618

August 16, 2018
MLB
Jose Ureña's Dirty Pitch at Ronald Acuña Jr. Shows MLB Must Take Action
NFL
The Leadership Is in Place, the Roster Is Strong, and Expectations Are High in Houston
College Football
How Ohio State Has Held Steady in Recruiting With Urban Meyer on Paid Leave
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Reportedly in Talks With Chris Berman to Come Back, Back, Back
NBA
Making the Leap: Five Breakout Candidates for the 2018-19 NBA Season
Soccer
Beyond Ronaldo to Juventus, Serie A Clubs Load Up as Italian League Eyes Revival
College Football
Why Only One Person Has Paid for Maryland's Mistakes With His Job So Far
wrestling
Seth Rollins Not a Fan of a Possible Roman Reigns-The Rock WrestleMania Match

NFL
The Leadership Is in Place, the Roster Is Strong, and Expectations Are High in Houston
Five years ago, Brian Gaine was envisioning a chance to work with Bill O’Brien one day. Now, it’s reality for the Texans’ first-year GM. So far, the duo is in sync, with a talented roster and high expectations in Houston. Plus, Jalen Ramsey and Doug Marrone’s culture in Jacksonville, Frank Reich’s designs for Andrew Luck, Darnold vs. Mayfield after one preseason game, and Lamar Jackson in 2018?
