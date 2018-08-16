reads of the day 081618

Five years ago, Brian Gaine was envisioning a chance to work with Bill O’Brien one day. Now, it’s reality for the Texans’ first-year GM. So far, the duo is in sync, with a talented roster and high expectations in Houston. Plus, Jalen Ramsey and Doug Marrone’s culture in Jacksonville, Frank Reich’s designs for Andrew Luck, Darnold vs. Mayfield after one preseason game, and Lamar Jackson in 2018?