Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Aug. 22

August 22, 2018
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: UFC Fighter Suffers Horrendous Groin Injury in Accident With Power Drill
Extra Mustard
Matt 'Airistotle' Burns and the U.S. Air Guitar Championships Will Rock Your World
MLB
Orioles' Adam Jones Reunites With Blue Jays' Danny Jansen 14 Years After They Lived Together
Extra Mustard
ESPN President Can Thank Himself for Latest Attack From Donald Trump: Traina Thoughts
MLB
Sister Mary Jo Gets Bobblehead After Throwing Impressive First Pitch
NBA
Kobe Bryant Not Playing In BIG3 League, Rep Denies Rumor
College Football
Local Businessman Mistakenly Prints USC Schedule for Gamecock Fans
MLB
Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Receives Standing Ovation in Return to Miami
NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant & Kawhi Leonard All Worked Out Together

