Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Sept. 7

September 07, 2018
NBA
Listen: Kevin Durant and LeBron James' Song Recorded During the 2011 Lockout Finally Released
NFL
Watch: Eagles Troll Patriots by Running Same Play Where Tom Brady Dropped Pass in Super Bowl
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Marlins Man Is Returning to Marlins Park With 300 People Wearing Orange
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: The Janet Jackson Super Bowl Controversy Is Remarkably Still a Thing
NFL
The Internet Could Not Stop Talking About Colin Kaepernick's New Nike Commercial
NFL
Watch: Eagles Fans Burn 'Zero Super Bowls' Jersey in Parking Lot
College Football
'The Longest Yard' Star Burt Reynolds Dies at 82
Soccer
Kentucky's Pickup Soccer Game With the Foo Fighters Was Against NCAA Rules
Extra Mustard
Watch: Fisherman Jumps Off Boat to Catch Fish With His Own Two Hands
MLB
A’s Reliever Shawn Kelley Injured Himself Washing Dishes

