reads of the day 090718

September 07, 2018
NFL
The Dynasty That Never Was: Inside the Unraveling of the Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em
NFL
Weekly Tip Sheet: The Complete Printable Betting Guide to NFL Week 1 Games
College Football
With Nobody Looking, Butler Football Pulled Off One of the Biggest Upsets of the Century
College Football
Why the Big Ten Looks Poised to Be the Most Compelling Conference of 2018
MLB
Whatever the Future Holds for Shohei Ohtani, He Should Win AL Rookie of the Year
NFL
NFL Week 1: Preview and Analysis for Each Sunday Game
College Football
Top Week 2 College Football Bets for Each Power Five Conference
NFL
Doug Pederson Relieved To Be Back in a Familiar Place After Eagles’ Win vs. Falcons

NFL
As they grew into Super Bowl contenders, the Seahawks—especially the Legion of Boom defense—prided themselves on a ruthless internal competitiveness that lifted everyone and was the foundation of an NFL championship. But some former and current Seattle players say a growing rift developed, based largely on the special treatment some felt was afforded quarterback Russell Wilson. Now the team they believed was set up for a long run of success has been torn up and rebuilt around Wilson. Did it have to go down like this? 
by Greg Bishop and Robert Klemko

