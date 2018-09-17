reads of the day 091718

The Jaguars slayed their dragon (New England) by giving their quarterback the green light with the game on the line, while the Chiefs got a second straight touchdown eruption from the kid they’ve put their trust in. Plus notes and analysis on Josh Gordon’s fate, Matt Ryan’s Falcons, that Clay Matthews call, placekicking chaos and more on another frenetic Sunday in the NFL
Hue Jackson’s game management in the final seconds on Sunday spoke volumes about the lack of trust in his QB. The Browns have the talent, and this year they have the offensive system in place to get some wins. Do they need a different quarterback under center?