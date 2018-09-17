reads of the day 091718

September 17, 2018
NFL
Bortles Unchained, Mahomes Unstoppable: Week 2 Was For Making Statements
NFL
It Is Time for Baker Mayfield
College Football
How North Texas and Its Firefighting Walk-On Stunned Arkansas With the Trick Play of the Year
College Football
Clay Helton Still Has Time to Avoid Becoming a Victim of USC's Recent Success
MLB
Watch the Trailer for SI TV’s '14 Back' Documentary on the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox Pennant Race
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 3 Early Waiver Wire
NFL
After an 0-2 Start, the Giants May Already Regret Opting Not to Rebuild
MLB
Nine Innings: What's Next for the Giants, Tyler Chatwood's Historic Problem and the Arrival of 'El Tortuga'
Soccer
Where the Intrigue and Surprises Loom in the 2018-19 Champions League Group Stage

NFL
Bortles Unchained, Mahomes Unstoppable: Week 2 Was For Making Statements
The Jaguars slayed their dragon (New England) by giving their quarterback the green light with the game on the line, while the Chiefs got a second straight touchdown eruption from the kid they’ve put their trust in. Plus notes and analysis on Josh Gordon’s fate, Matt Ryan’s Falcons, that Clay Matthews call, placekicking chaos and more on another frenetic Sunday in the NFL 
by Albert Breer
0:31
NFL
It Is Time for Baker Mayfield
Hue Jackson’s game management in the final seconds on Sunday spoke volumes about the lack of trust in his QB. The Browns have the talent, and this year they have the offensive system in place to get some wins. Do they need a different quarterback under center?
by Andy Benoit

