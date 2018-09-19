reads of the day 091918

September 19, 2018
NFL
Two Years Later, Dak Prescott Has Problems
NFL
Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold
NFL
Gary Plummer Gets His Mind Right
NFL
Have the Steelers Succumbed to Mounting, Unaddressed Wounds?
MLB
How the 2018 Yankees-Red Sox Race Looks a Whole Lot (Statistically!) Like 1978
MLB
Watch the Trailer for SI TV’s '14 Back' Documentary on the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox Pennant Race
College Football
Bowl Projections: What If This Is the Year Florida State's Streak Finally Ends?
College Football
LSU's Cole Tracy Right at Home as an Unlikely Coast-to-Coast Kicking Sensation
NBA
The Basketball World Will Miss Boris Diaw

1:10
NFL
Two Years Later, Dak Prescott Has Problems
With the NFL's worst group of pass-catchers and their all-world center sidelined indefinitely, the Cowboys need to come up with a new approach on offense. Plus, the 49ers now find themselves with two great young linebackers, keep a close eye on how Matt Patricia's Lions attack the Patriots' defense, DeSean Jackson as the all-time deep weapon, and re-thinking how we set up buffets

by Andy Benoit 2 hours ago
by Andy Benoit 2 hours ago
NFL
Gary Plummer Gets His Mind Right
A headbanging linebacker who played on the edge for 15 pro seasons and says he had more than 2,000 concussions, Gary Plummer felt his mind slipping away once he left the game. Fearful and desperate, he turned to alternative therapies—yoga, music, diet, even gardening—to counter the cognitive decline. The question for struggling former players: Is it possible to reverse dementia? Is there hope?

by Chris Ballard
by Chris Ballard

