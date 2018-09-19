reads of the day 091918

With the NFL’s worst group of pass-catchers and their all-world center sidelined indefinitely, the Cowboys need to come up with a new approach on offense. Plus, the 49ers now find themselves with two great young linebackers, keep a close eye on how Matt Patricia’s Lions attack the Patriots’ defense, DeSean Jackson as the all-time deep weapon, and re-thinking how we set up buffets
A headbanging linebacker who played on the edge for 15 pro seasons and says he had more than 2,000 concussions, Gary Plummer felt his mind slipping away once he left the game. Fearful and desperate, he turned to alternative therapies—yoga, music, diet, even gardening—to counter the cognitive decline. The question for struggling former players: Is it possible to reverse dementia? Is there hope?