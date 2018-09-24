Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Sept. 24

September 24, 2018
NHL
Flyers Unveil New Mascot, a Ginger Blob Named Gritty
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Patrick Mahomes Has Been Making Circus Throws Since High School
NHL
Stars Winger Alexander Radulov Wears Fan’s Replica Jersey in Game
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: You Can Complain All You Want, But The NFL Is All In On New Roughing-The-Passer Rule
MLB
Watch: Kanye West, Son Throw First Pitch at White Sox-Cubs Game
Golf
Watch: Tiger Woods Shows Off Biceps Prior to Final Round of Tour Championship
College Football
Arizona State Debuts Turnover Biceps Curl Bar in Game vs. Washington
NFL
Bills' Social Media Accidentally Confuses Wisconsin for Minnesota
Soccer
Watch: FC Zurich Player Disappears Behind Wall After Celebration Gone Wrong

