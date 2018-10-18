reads of the day 101818

Considering the future of Anthony Davis is a year-long endeavor that encompasses LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, the Warriors, the Knicks, the CBA, and the Sacramento Kings. The constant rumors surrounding him also highlight everything that's a little disorienting about the way we watch the NBA.
How Ohio State’s status as a contender and the Bosa family’s injury history factored into the decision to end Nick’s career at Ohio State, why it won’t affect his draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and some other top talents who could follow his lead