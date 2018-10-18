reads of the day 101818

October 18, 2018
NBA
The War for Anthony Davis and the Best Questions in Today's NBA
MLB
The Red Sox-Astros ALCS Is Hardly Controlled Chaos ... And It's Incredible Entertainment
NFL
Nick Bosa’s Decision: What NFL Teams Think of the Top Prospect Now
NFL
NFL Week 7 Picks: Who Will Win Cardinals-Broncos?
College Football
Week 8 College Football Picks: Can Michigan, LSU and Oregon Keep This Up?
NBA
Life Without Kristaps: Knicks Look to Push Pace With Star on the Mend
NFL
The Do-Nothing Approach That Resolved the NFL’s Anthem Crisis
NBA
A Tale of Opposite Prospects: Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic Showcase Bright Futures on Opening Night
Tech & Media
How One Freak Injury Changed ESPN Anchor Rece Davis' View on College Sports

