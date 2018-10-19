Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 19

October 19, 2018
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Terrell Owens Was Being Fed Lines During Driveway Press Conference
Traina Thoughts: Texas Man Gets Bold, Steals FIVE Cases of Beer From Convenience Store
David Price Gets Last Word in Instagram Beef, Telling Alex Bregman ‘Post That’
LSU to Wear Alternate Uniforms With Color-Changing Helmets vs. Mississippi State
Week in Wrestling: Booker T Would Return to Ring If Asked; Harley Race on NWA Champ Cody Rhodes
Former Microsoft Employee Allegedly Made $200K Selling Company Super Bowl Tickets
Former Wrestler Dick Slater Dies at Age 67

