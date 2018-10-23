reads of the day 102318

October 23, 2018
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Panthers and Redskins Surge, Jaguars Plummet
MLB
Keys to the World Series: Who Has the Edge Between the Red Sox and Dodgers?
NFL
As Gruden Tears It Down, the Plight of Raiders Left Behind
NBA
Winless Lakers Searching for Answers After Blowing Comeback
NBA
It Didn't Take Long for Kawhi Leonard to Display His Superstar Pedigree
MLB
Position-by-Position Breakdown for 2018 World Series: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
College Football
Can the 'Notre Dame Way' Take the Irish All the Way?
MLB
Nine People, Places and Things That Will Define the Dodgers-Red Sox World Series
MLB
The Case For Joe Buck
NBA
How the Bucks Reshaped Their Identity to Get the Best Out of Giannis Antetokounmpo

