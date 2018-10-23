reads of the day 102318

You May Like
1:37
NFLNFL Power Rankings Poll: Panthers and Redskins Surge, Jaguars Plummet
The Panthers and Redskins are both sitting firmly in the NFC playoff picture, and they made the biggest jumps in this week's Power Poll. The Jaguars have fallen all the way to 19.
1:04
MLBKeys to the World Series: Who Has the Edge Between the Red Sox and Dodgers?
Clayton Kershaw appears to have his curveball back, Chris Sale may not be healthy and everybody thinks signs are being stolen.
0:26
NFLAs Gruden Tears It Down, the Plight of Raiders Left Behind
Monday’s Amari Cooper trade was the latest move in the Raiders’ roster makeover. Now, remaining players are now left to wonder how long the rebuild will take… and whether they’ll be around to see the other side of it
2:02
NBAWinless Lakers Searching for Answers After Blowing Comeback
LeBron James and the Lakers suffered their third consecutive loss to start the season and are searching for answers on the defensive end.
1:15
NBAIt Didn't Take Long for Kawhi Leonard to Display His Superstar Pedigree
While it's still early, Kawhi Leonard has already started to display his superstar pedigree with the Raptors, and his overwhelming talent will make Toronto a tough out this season.
1:04
MLBPosition-by-Position Breakdown for 2018 World Series: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Managers Alex Cora and Dave Roberts will mix and match their star-studded World Series rosters, eyeing an edge in a game of chess this Fall Classic.