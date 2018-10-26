Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 26

October 26, 2018
MLB
Red Sox' Mookie Betts Hand-Delivered Trays of Food to Boston's Homeless After World Series Game 2
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Tickets to See the LeBron-Less Cavs Sold for $2
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Fergie's Ex Calls Draymond Green a Prick for Laughing at Her
NBA
Jabari Parker Finds Robin Lopez’s Head Extremely Unsettling
NFL
'The Bill Bilcheck' Is Running For Probate Judge, and Of Course He's a Patriots Fan
MLB
The Twins Hiring Rocco Baldelli As Manager Will Officialy Make You Feel Old

