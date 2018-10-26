reads of the day 102618

October 26, 2018
NFL
Trades We'd Love to See, and Trades We Might Actually See at the NFL Trade Deadline
College Football
How Will Week 9 Affect the First Playoff Rankings of the Season?
NBA
Rondo or No Rondo, Lakers Should Start Lonzo Ball
NFL
NFL Week 8: Previews and Analysis of Each Sunday Game
MLB
Slow and Steady Keeps Us Awake: Major League Baseball Can't Fix Its Pace of Play Problem
College Football
Week 9 College Football Picks: Georgia-Florida, Penn State–Iowa and Other Key Conference Clashes
NBA
LeBron James Notches Triple Double, Lonzo Ball Impresses in Lakers' Statement Win Over Nuggets
NBA
Celtics' Win Over Thunder Sees Teams Taking Divergent Paths
Soccer
This Edition of El Clasico Defined by Star Absences, Real Madrid's Struggles
NBA
Can the Grizzlies Salvage the Latter Years of the Conley-Gasol Era?

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)