reads of the day 103018

October 30, 2018
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Rams Still No. 1, Panthers Leap Into Top 5
MLB
Unbreakable: The Red Sox' Season for the Ages
College Football
Centered by Fatherhood, Will Grier Is Enjoying the Final Year of His Winding College Career
College Football
Predicting the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2018
NFL
Who Will Be the Next Browns Head Coach? A List of Possible Candidates
MLB
The Reiter 50: Ranking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and Baseball's Top Free Agents
NFL
Brady vs. Rodgers: The Unlikely Rises of Two Unrivaled Stars
NBA
Klay Thompson Scores 52, and Now the Warriors’ Death Star is Fully Operational

