reads of the day 110118

November 01, 2018
College Football
The Legal Implications of Maryland's Roundabout Firing of DJ Durkin
College Football
The Other 364 Days of the Alabama-LSU Rivalry
NBA
The Derrick Rose Redemption Tour Is Spinning Out of Control
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Don't Question Yourself on Philip Rivers
College Football
DJ Durkin Firing Shows Influence of Court of Public Opinion
NFL
NFL Week 9 Picks: Who Will Win 49ers-Raiders?
College Football
College Football Picks Week 10: Who Will Survive November's First Playoff Eliminators?
NFL
Another Down Year for Receivers in the NFL Draft
NBA
Purveyor of Fun: Miles Plumlee Leans on Burning Man Experience to Lead Hawks
MMA
There's More to Derrick Lewis Than Punishing Punches and One-Liners

