reads of the day 110218

College Football
The Key Matchup of 2018's Game of the Century: LSU's Cornerbacks vs. Alabama's RPOs
College Football
UCF's Imperfect Win Against Temple Further Polarizes Its Place in the Playoff Conversation
1:32
MLBHow The Rise of Surveillance Cameras Is Making Baseball's Biggest Problem Even Worse
Pace of play is the biggest challenge Rob Manfred must address. The existence of in-house surveillance cameras is something he should immediately ban.
1:04
College FootballThe Key Matchup of 2018's Game of the Century: LSU's Cornerbacks vs. Alabama's RPOs
Tua Tagovailoa and LSU's talented defensive backs haven't had tests like what they will pose for each other on Saturday.
2:53
NFLNFL Week 9: Preview and Analysis for Each Sunday Game
What can we expect in each of the 11 games to be played on Sunday? A quick look at the upcoming slate.
NFLWhen Mayfield Met Mahomes: Reliving Oklahoma-Texas Tech 2016, Which Blew Up the Record Book
It’s a double rematch this weekend as the Sooners and Red Raiders meet in Lubbock on Saturday and Baker Mayfield faces Patrick Mahomes in Cleveland on Sunday. The last time the two QBs played each other, all they did was put on the greatest offensive show in the history of college football. No one who was there will ever forget that night
1:04
College FootballUCF's Imperfect Win Against Temple Further Polarizes Its Place in the Playoff Conversation
The Knights' 52–40 win against Temple showed a strong offense with a troubling defense and whether you love them or hate them, Thursday night probably further confirmed where you fall in the great debate.
0:48
College FootballGardner Minshew Proving to Be the Right QB at the Right Time for Washington State
One of the year's most surprising teams has an outside shot at a playoff spot thanks to one of the year's most fascinating grad transfer stories.