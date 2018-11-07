Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 7

November 07, 2018
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Dwight Howard Took Maybe the Worst Shot of the NBA Season
How Did Former Athletes Running for Office Fare in the 2018 Midterm Elections?
Watch: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Go Head-to-Head in Game of 'Golf Pong'
Watch: Longhorns' Andrew Jones Enters to Standing Ovation in First Return Since Leukemia Diagnosis
LaMelo Ball’s New High School Teammate Is Viral Romanian Teen Robert Bobroczkyi
Report: Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract Runs Through WrestleMania 35
Watch: Man Proposes to Girlfriend At Mile 16 of New York City Marathon

