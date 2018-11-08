Las Vegas sportscaster Randy Howe of KSNV Channel 3 was arrested on Tuesday morning and faces charges of "open and gross lewdness" and "indecent exposure," according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police arrested Howe at an unnamed business after being accused of "masturbating at a gaming machine inside a bar", according to the Review-Journal. Employees of the unnamed bar had seen Howe masturbate there before according to the Review-Journal's report.

Howe denied the accusations and claimed he was "itching terribly" and was scratching himself instead of masturbating, according to the Las Vegas Sun. The sportscaster was not drinking alcohol at the time of the incident and opted for an energy drink instead per the Sun.

KSNV general manager Larry Strumwasser provided the Review-Journal with a brief statement on the arrest.

“We are obviously very concerned about the seriousness of these charges,” Strumwasser said. “We are investigating everything.”