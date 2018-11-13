Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 13

November 13, 2018
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Five Landing Spots for Nathan Peterman
NBA
You Can Pay $100 to Not Watch the Warriors at Oracle Arena
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: If TNT Replaces Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan Is The Only Choice
NBA
DeMar DeRozan Learned He Was Traded to Spurs While in a Jack in the Box Parking Lot
NFL
Niners Host Football Team From Wildfire-Ravaged Paradise California
NFL
Sean Payton Confirms Smashing a Fire Alarm vs. Bengals: 'I Just Needed the Noise to Stop'
NBA
GM Elton Brand Says Sixers Have Three Top 20 NBA Players After Jimmy Butler Trade

