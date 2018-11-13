reads of the day 111318

NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Raiders and Jets in Race to the Bottom, Saints Still the Unanimous No. 1
College Football
With Little Playoff Rankings Movement Expected, It's Worth Considering a Truly Crazy Scenario
You May Like
1:14
NFLNFL Power Rankings Poll: Raiders and Jets in Race to the Bottom, Saints Still the Unanimous No. 1
The Saints’ blowout win in Cincinnati means no change at the top spot, though the Steelers jump back into the top five. Meanwhile, the bottom of the league is becoming solidified, where No. 32 is unanimous
MLBA Case for Every Team to Sign Bryce Harper
From the Yankees to the Cubs to the ... Marlins (?), we have a case for every franchise to make a run at Bryce Harper.
1:46
NFLAndy Reid Is Creating Football’s Future, and Patrick Mahomes Is Living It
Armed with the ideal QB and a penchant for concepts (new or old) meant to bamboozle a defense, the Chiefs’ guru is, at age 60, giving offensive football a whole new look
Extra MustardTraina Thoughts: If TNT Replaces Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan Is the Only Choice
A report states Turner Sports may replace Marv Albert with Brian Anderson.
1:14
NFLZach Miller: The Horrific Injury and the Run to Recovery
Last fall, veteran tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome broken leg that nearly required an amputation and potentially ended his playing career. In the year since, he’s found new ways to contribute to the resurgent Bears while he gets up and running again
1:13
College FootballWith Little Playoff Rankings Movement Expected, It's Worth Considering a Truly Crazy Scenario
The third College Football Playoff rankings of 2018 will keep Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan in the playoff picture.