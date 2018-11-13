reads of the day 111318

November 13, 2018
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Raiders and Jets in Race to the Bottom, Saints Still the Unanimous No. 1
MLB
A Case for Every Team to Sign Bryce Harper
NFL
Andy Reid Is Creating Football’s Future, and Patrick Mahomes Is Living It
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: If TNT Replaces Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan Is the Only Choice
NFL
Zach Miller: The Horrific Injury and the Run to Recovery
College Football
With Little Playoff Rankings Movement Expected, It's Worth Considering a Truly Crazy Scenario
NBA
Should the Wizards Trade John Wall?
NBA
The Five Best Trade Chips in Basketball
MLB
Buy Now! Charlie Morton, Jed Lowrie Among Top Free Agent Bargains
College Football
Ranking the Eight Non-Conference Tuneup Games of the SEC's Walkover Weekend

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)