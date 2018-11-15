reads of the day 111518

November 15, 2018
NFL
2019 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0: Nick Bosa No. 1, Justin Herbert Top QB at No. 13
NBA
Where Will Kevin Durant and the Warriors Go From Here?
College Football
Week 12 College Football Picks: Who Will Inject Intrigue Into a Sleepy Schedule?
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Start Lamar Miller With Confidence
NBA
The KD-Draymond Feud Won't Impede the Warriors' Championship Chase
NFL
Could the Colts Play into January This Season? NFL Dark Horse Playoff Candidates
NFL
The Fumble That Changed Football: Miracle at the Meadowlands, 40 Years Later
College Football
Upsets Put Syracuse Back on the Map, but Dino Babers's Orange Aspire to Bigger Things
MLB
Bryce Harper Might Not Be as Good as We Thought, and That's OK
NFL
How the Rams Have Dealt with Tragedy and Displacement

