reads of the day 111618

November 16, 2018
College Football
With Its Offense Clicking, Notre Dame Readies for Its Biggest Test Since the Season Opener
NBA
Billy King Still Wears ‘The Trade’ Like a Scarlet Letter
MLB
Where We Think Bryce Harper Will Sign
College Football
Why Les Miles Left $5 Million of His LSU Buyout on the Table
NHL
'It Has to Be More Than This': Sports' Search for More Valuable Gestures After Tragedy
NBA
With Carmelo Anthony's Time in Houston at Its End, Which New Team Provides the Best Fit?
College Football
The AAC Isn't the Only League That Should Be Warming to an Eight-Team Playoff
MLB
How Kevin Brown Became Baseball's First $100 Million Man
NBA
The Process Lives On With Jimmy Butler

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)