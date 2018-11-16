reads of the day 111618

College Football
With Its Offense Clicking, Notre Dame Readies for Its Biggest Test Since the Season Opener
You May Like
2:08
College FootballWith Its Offense Clicking, Notre Dame Readies for Its Biggest Test Since the Season Opener
Notre Dame's biggest remaining barrier to an undefeated regular season comes in the form of Syracuse this weekend. While the Orange offense is stout, the Irish's may be hitting top form at just the right time.
2:37
NBABilly King Still Wears ‘The Trade’ Like a Scarlet Letter
The deal was only one of many in his career, but former Nets GM Billy King still can't quite shake the trade he made to bring Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to Brooklyn. Nearly five years later, he still wears the decision like a scarlet letter.
0:54
MLBWhere We Think Bryce Harper Will Sign
Tom Verducci and SI's MLB crew offer their team and contract predictions for Bryce Harper.
1:47
College FootballWhy Les Miles Left $5 Million of His LSU Buyout on the Table
Les Miles is a gambling man by nature, and his $1.5 million buyout was no different as he announces to the football world that he's officially ready to work again.
NHL'It Has to Be More Than This': Sports' Search for More Valuable Gestures After Tragedy
The Kings' response to the Thousand Oaks shooting shows an evolution in rhetoric as the sports world reacts to mass shootings across the country, but the struggle to find a way to enact real change still exists.
0:29
NBAWith Carmelo Anthony's Time in Houston at Its End, Which New Team Provides the Best Fit?
Carmelo Anthony is officially parting ways with the Houston Rockets, so what lies ahead for the crestfallen former superstar? Might he head down to the Miami to play with Dwyane Wade or help bring some scoring to Brooklyn?