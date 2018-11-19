Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 19

November 19, 2018
High School
Watch: High School Football Championship Game Ends on Epic Play
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Kid Gets Hauled Off to Penalty Box for Trying to Fight Gritty Twice
Olympics
Olympic Gold Medalist's Curling Team Kicked Out of Tournament for Being 'Extremely Drunk'
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chiefs-Rams Will Be a Huge Test For ESPN's New 'Monday Night Football' Crew
wrestling
Five Takeaways From WWE's Survivor Series
NFL
Watch: Scott Hanson Going Wild As Two Games Went Down to the Wire Is Why Red Zone Is Amazing
Soccer
39-Year-Old Soccer Player Uses GPS to Prove His Awful ‘FIFA’ Speed Rating Is Wrong
College Football
Watch: West Virginia Uses 'Horns Down' Signal, Texas Trolls After Game on Twitter
wrestling
David Arquette Left With Neck Gash After Wrestling in Graphic Deathmatch
wrestling
WWE Announcer, Oklahoma Sooners Fan Jim Ross Intent on Going to Game Despite Gruesome Injury

