Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 21

November 21, 2018
Extra Mustard
How to Salvage Any Politics Talk at Thanksgiving By Making It About Sports
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: National Treasure Bill Walton Put On a Spectacular Show in Maui This Week
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Tom Brady Wants Mark Wahlberg to Play Him in a Movie
Soccer
Patrice Evra Celebrates Thanksgiving by Getting Intimate With a Raw Turkey
MLB
Padres Double A Affiliate Amarillo 'Sod Poodles' Sparks Trademark Controversy in Community
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Donates $1 Million to Relief, Recovery Efforts for Communities Affected by Camp Fire
NHL
Gritty Nominates Self For Time's Person of the Year
MLB
An Attempt to Catalog Every Instance of Adrian Beltre Freaking Out Over His Head Being Touched

