SI Reads of the Day: November 22, 2018

November 22, 2018
NFL
On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys Finally Feel Like the Team They’ve Wanted to Be
NBA
With Markelle Fultz Shut Down Yet Again, the 76ers Are Running Out of Options
College Basketball
Maui Invitational: Gonzaga Uses Perfect Formula to Prove Duke Can Be Beaten
College Football
Week 13 Picks: Will Rivalry Week Upend the Conference Title and Playoff Picture?
Soccer
USMNT's 2018 Marked By Incremental Steps and Missed Opportunity
NHL
Jeremy Colliton Is Settling in and Finding His Rhythm After the Promotion of a Lifetime
College Football
With Les Miles Heading Kansas, It's Time to Bring Back the Border War
MLB
From Boston's Title to Javy Baez's Breakout Year, Here's What Each MLB Club Should Give Thanks For
Tech & Media
What to Expect from 'The Match' Between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

