reads of the day 112618

November 26, 2018
NFL
Baker Mayfield Plants His Flag: Week 12 in the NFL
NBA
What's Behind the Celtics' Sluggish Start?
College Football
Two Theories for Why College Football's Black Sunday Had So Few Firings
NBA
Which Team Should Push the Panic Button First: The Celtics or Warriors?
College Football
Week 14 Power Rankings: Who Closed the 2018 Regular Season Strongest?
NBA
Can Lonzo Ball Coexist With LeBron James in Los Angeles?
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Feast Week Leads to an All-Around Shakeup and a New No. 1
Soccer
Champions League Tiers: How Field Stacks Up Entering Pivotal Matchday 5
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Starless Clippers Continue to Shine Against All Odds
MLB
AL West Offseason Preview: How Do the Astros Plan on Improving on 103 Wins?

