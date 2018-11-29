reads of the day 112918

November 29, 2018
NFL
Last Roundup for the Patriots?
NFL
How It All Went Wrong in Packerland
NBA
Luka Dončić Lives to Put on a Show
NFL
Terrell Owens Isn’t Done Talking
College Football
Thanks to Kyler Murray's Remarkable Season, the Heisman Race Is a Lot Closer Than You Think
MLB
Let's Make a Trade for Paul Goldschmidt!
MLB
Want to Be a Big League Hitting Coach? Major League Experience Isn't Necessary
NBA
What is Markelle Fultz's Trade Value?
NHL
Seattle's NHL Hopefuls Continue Planning Franchise in Anticipation of Successful Expansion Vote

.
